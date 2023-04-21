Pixel Fold leak details full specs, free Pixel Watch perk, more

There have been quite a few leaks for the Pixel Fold over the past week. Thanks to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, we now have all of the detailed specs for the Pixel Fold.

Jon starts out by confirming the $1,799 price for the Pixel Fold. It will come in Chalk and Obsidian 256GB at that $1,799 price, while the 512GB will be available for $1919 in Obsidian only. To alleviate some of the pain of the price, Google will be offering a free Pixel Watch for everyone who pre-orders the foldable.

The May 10 pre-order date is further confirmed from the Google Store, with his source claiming a shipping date of June 27. It will be available May 30 for pre-order from partners like carriers and Best Buy.

Into more of the specs, Prosser’s source claims that both the 256GB and 512GB models, both with UFS 3.1 storage, will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will run the Tensor G2 chip with the Titan M2 security chip.

Confirming the report from CNBC, the Pixel Fold will weigh 10oz or 283g. Folded, the dimensions are 5.5 height x 3.1 width x 0.5 depth (inches). Unfortunately, there are no dimensions for it unfolded quite yet.

The outer display is pretty expected, having a 17.4:9 aspect ratio at 5.8 inches. It’s a FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2092×1080 OLED at 408ppi. The inner display is 7.6 inches, 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208×1840 OLED at 380ppi. The inner foldable display does have ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. Both displays are 120hz.

Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold will come with Google One VPN.

Where the specs get interesting is the camera. Prosser reports a 48MP main sensor with 0.8 μm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, and sensor size of 1/2″. The telephoto is a 10.8 MP sensor with a 1.22 pm pixel width, f/3.05 aperture, and 1/3.1″ image sensor size. The telephoto will have 5x optical zoom with up to 20x digital. The ultrawide is a 10.8 MP sensor with 1.25 um pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1° field of view, and 1/3″ image sensor size.

The front outer selfie camera is a 9.5 MP sensor with 1.22 pm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, and fixed focus. The inner selfie camera is a 8 MP sensor with 1.12 um pixel width, f/2.0 aperture, and fixed focus.

The interesting part of this camera setup is entirely the sensors. While we were expecting the same camera sensors from the Pixel 7 Pro, this does line up with leaks from Kuba Wojciechowski from September of last year.

We’re getting close to Google I/O and the launch of the Pixel Fold, where all will be revealed.

More on Pixel Fold: