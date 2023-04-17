Pixel Fold reportedly arrives in June following Google I/O reveal

According to a new rumor, Google’s Pixel Fold is set for a release date in June, with a staggered launch at carriers, following a reveal at Google I/O 2023.

Jon Prosser claims that the Google Pixel Fold will be announced at Google I/O, which takes place on May 10.

That’s in line with what we’ve been expecting for the past few months, but Prosser also says that pre-orders for the Pixel Fold will also open that same day via the Google Store. Pre-orders through carriers and other retailers, though, would be pushed back to later in the month, not opening until May 30.

As for an actual release date for the Pixel Fold, Prosser claims the foldable won’t begin shipping until June 27, several weeks after I/O and the Pixel 7a’s launch, which will apparently be on May 10. This is a bit delayed from what we previously saw in a retail leak, which claimed availability about halfway into the month. In any case, it’s certainly better than the delays we saw on Pixel 6a last year, which didn’t hit the market until about two months after I/O 2022.

Pricing on the Pixel Fold is still relatively unclear, but Prosser still claims the foldable will cost $1,799. Another recent rumor mentioned a considerably lower price of between $1,300 and $1,500, which is closer to what we’d originally heard for previous versions of the same device.

