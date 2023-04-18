Report: Pixel Fold will weigh 10 oz, offer water resistance, and cost over $1,700

A new report on the Pixel Fold confirms it will indeed be announced at I/O 2023 next month and launch in June with a handful of other specs, like how much it will weigh, emerging today.

According to CNBC, citing “internal communications,” the Pixel Fold will have the “most durable hinge on a foldable” and be water-resistant, though the exact certification is not provided today. Samsung rates its comparable device as offering IPX8 water resistance (“based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes”). The Galaxy Z Fold series is officially “not advised for beach or pool use” and “not dust-resistant.”

The battery will “last for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode,” just like what Google lists for the Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro today. It will be powered by Tensor G2.

We get additional confirmation that the external screen is 5.8 inches and the internal display is 7.6 inches. Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold – which we previously reported was heavier than the Fold 4 – is said to weigh 10 oz (or 283 g) compared to Samsung’s 263 g.

Lastly, the Pixel Fold is said to “cost upward of $1,700,” with Google offering trade-ins and a free Pixel Watch, presumably as the pre-order incentive.

