Samsung April 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

After a solid rollout for the March update, Samsung is beginning to seed the April 2023 security update for a wide array of Galaxy phones. Here’s the full list of handsets rocking the latest update.

Samsung April 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

Google has yet to release the April patch for Pixel devices, which is giving Samsung phones a headstart. The release notes for the April 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 55 security flaws that affect a wide array of devices. As is often noted, when installing the April 2023 update on your device, you’ll get a brief overview of the patch with further notes for device-specific problems that have been resolved. This often looks something like the patch note for the Galaxy S23 series below:

Overall stability of functions improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

For Samsung phones, the April update includes a total of 66 fixes for security flaws, which includes the original 55 listed by Google. One of the fixes resolves a flaw in Exynos chips and Exynos modems that are found in global variants of many Galaxy phones. Last month, the March patch fixed issues that affected the security of Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE. For many devices, this is still a problem, and so we suggest disabling the functions until you have received the April patch on your Galaxy phone.

A handful of devices that are eligible for the recent One UI 5.1 update will get the latest patch baked into the sizeable OTA. That’s not all as a number of devices are getting new features too. These include an updated Galaxy Buds lock screen widget. This new option puts noise cancellation, touch controls, and battery level data right there on your lock screen. Sadly, this is currently limited to the Galaxy Buds and is not yet available for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at this stage.

That’s not the only new feature coming with the April update. Eligible Galaxy S20 FE units are gaining the Image Clipper option that launched alongside the Galaxy S23 series. When using the default Samsung Gallery application, this function allows you to long-press a subject or object within an image and create stickers or PNG files with the background removed.

Ordinarily, Samsung does not adhere to a strict update plan or rollout for all of the firm’s device lineups. However, priority is often given to the most recent Galaxy models, which often include the S-series alongside the Fold and Flip-series. Older flagship options will then be sporadically and randomly patched throughout the month in question until most of the biggest and best Samsung phones are protected.

Lots of affordable models including the Galaxy A, M, and F series are also regularly updated per the Korean tech giant’s update plans too. While Galaxy Tab units can often get semi-regular patches and even some discontinued models like the Note line are still technically supported for a little while longer. Our continually updated list makes it easier to find out if your Samsung phone is eligible for the April 2023 security update too.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

The flagbearer for Samsung since the emergence of the smartphone in the early 2010s has been the Galaxy S-series. Often packing in the most up-to-date technology, high-end design, and camera hardware, anyone looking at an Android phone will no doubt have heard of Samsung Galaxy S and contemplated a purchase.

Samsung has begun rolling out a substantial update for the latest Galaxy S23 lineup with camera fixes, performance improvements, and quality-of-life additions. That’s not all, as this OTA also includes the April 2023 security patch and several Samsung software updates to ensure everyday security. In Korea, the camera overhaul was available in late March, but as we expected, it has come with the April patch in the rest of the world. Europe was the first to receive the patch, but Indian owners and those in the Middle East are now reporting that they have been able to pull the OTA file on their devices.

At around 1GB in size, this is an important patch for Galaxy S23 series owners. Lots of the tweaks should enhance the camera experience for owners of the Ultra model in particular. These include performance enhancements for the zoom modes, video strobing, shutter lag reduction, plus much more that you can find here. This was made available to Verizon subscribers in the United States plus multiple other carriers in North America commencing April 12.

The previous generation Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra has been blessed with the latest April 2023 security update. If you have an unlocked S22 series device in the United States, you will be able to get your device secure even ahead of the Pixel series. Carrier-locked units are also eligible as the patch expanded to more US S22 series units beginning April 17.

Another former flagship getting the latest patch is the Galaxy S20 series. While the S20 is unlikely to get any further Android updates beyond Android 13, the final year of security patches is well underway. Owners of one of the best devices of 2020 can now grab the OTA in Brazil, Bolivia, and Trinidad. A protracted wait means that US owners of the Galaxy S20 series are now able to get their Snapdragon-powered devices updated as the patch is now available for AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, Cricket, C-Spire, DISH, Metro PCS, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile subscribers.

Following its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 series is now getting the patch in the United States. However, the update is only rolling out for carrier-locked models. Unlocked units have taken a little longer than expected to be made available for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in the United States. It’s not clear if the next patch will have a protracted rollout period.

Another former flagship unit that is often forgotten due to the later release schedule is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Although part of the S10 line, it could be considered the first “Ultra” model due to the enhancements and inclusion of 5G connectivity. It is no longer officially supported, but it appears the latest patch is available in some regions.

In the United States, the Galaxy S21 FE is getting the latest patch on T-Mobile, Metro PCS and now the Verizon network. Ordinarily, the FE or “Fan Edition” devices are often last to get updated. However, it seems that this isn’t the case at this stage. Instead, you’re being treated to an early April rollout in the US. European owners should start to see the update hit units in the region over the coming days as the expansion means even wider availability.

Galaxy S10 5G – G977BXXSEHWC1 (Released first in some regions)

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra – G98**XXSGHWCF / G98xU1UES4HWCB (Released first in South America, Caribbean) US: AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, Cricket, C-Spire, DISH, Metro PCS, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile

Galaxy S21 FE – G990USQS6EWC3 / G990USQS6EWC3 / G990BXXU4EWC7 (Released first in the United States) US: Available on Metro PCS, T-Mobile, Verizon

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra – G99xU1UEU6EWCA / G991USQU6EWD1 (Released first in the United States) US: Available on multiple carriers / unlocked devices

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXU1AWC8 / S911USQU1AWC8 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on Verizon



Galaxy Z Fold / Z Flip series

It’s hard to argue that for the next few years, the foldable and flip form factor will be a key component of Samsung’s smartphone efforts. In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip constitute the cutting edge of smartphone tech. That fact alone means that the foldable form factor is eligible for regular patches and OTA updates.

To kick things off, Samsung pushed the April 2023 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in the United States. T-Mobile has started to push the patch to carrier-locked units in the region. Wider expansions are expected in the coming days, but this is a good start given that the US is often last to see such updates. A wider rollout has expanded the availability of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 patch to DISH subscribers while the Galaxy Z Fold update is now available for Metro PCS in the US.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have the option to get updated in the United States and Europe after the Snapdragon-powered duo received the latest firmware simultaneously. While neither is considered a flagship foldable in 2023, a further couple of years of updates are assured. Verizon units have waited a little longer but the foldable duo are seeing the patch hit carrier-locked handsets on the huge North American network.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXU4EWCC / F711USQU4FWD3 (Released first in the United States) US: Available for unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES2CWC9 / F936USQU2CWCC (Released first in the United States) US: Available on T-Mobile, Metro PCS



Galaxy Note series

No longer at the cutting edge of Samsung tech, the Galaxy Note series is now just a memory. It’s not a complete loss as the Galaxy S series is now home to many functions and the S Pen which once were solely available on the Note. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are still supported, but not for much longer. Samsung is pushing the April 2023 security update to unlocked versions the duo in the United States.

Even though the Galaxy Note 10 series is going on four years old, the quarterly update schedule means that semi-regular patches are still rolling out for the once top-tier device. At the moment, only Exynos-powered Note 10 and Note 10+ units are getting the patch. This is a limited rollout right now with only Switzerland covered as of April 11.

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ – N97xFXXS8HWC3 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra – N98xU1UES4HWC9 (Released first in United States) US: Available for unlocked models



Galaxy A series

One of the best things about buying a cheap Samsung phone today is that each device comes with an exceptional update schedule. Even some of the cheapest models such as the Galaxy A22 5G can get monthly patches and large operating system upgrades in acceptable timeframes. If you own the handset, don’t get your hopes up too soon as only those in the Nordic regions can get the Samsung April update at this stage. This OTA also includes the a cut-back “One UI 5.1 Core” update.

The Galaxy A52 is getting the April 2023 security update in multiple regions while the Galaxy A53 is getting updated in Puerto Rico. The US update is now available on a few carriers including Verizon, with more expected over the coming days. After a brief appearance in a few regions, more Galaxy A52 owners can get the latest patch in regions including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand, the Netherlands, the Philippines, and Vietnam. That’s a substantial increase but a full expansion should be coming very soon.

A previous generation Galaxy A51 update has now rolled out containing the April security patch for the mid-ranger. Owners in Europe and Asia should now be able to pull the patch on their Exynos-powered handsets from April 20.

Two more budget-friendly Samsung A-series smartphones are getting the April update. Owners of the Galaxy A32 can get the patch in South Korea, while the even more affordable Galaxy A04e is getting updated in some regions too.

One UI 5.1 is rolling out more widely for the Galaxy A14 5G. This sizable update includes lots of new features but it also bundles in the April update for the device. It has already been available for owners in India and Sri Lanka, but this expansion is welcome.

Not to be confused with the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A52s is a marginally upgraded version of the 2020 mid-ranger. It comes with a chipset bump and was released at a later date. It seems that it is now eligible for the One UI 5.1 update, which has been spotted rolling out in Brazil. Expect more locations to get updated very soon.

The three-year-old Galaxy A71 5G is one of another wave of Samsung phones being updated with the April security patch. However, this rollout has only started for the Exynos-powered smartphone in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As always, we’re expecting further expansion to continue and that has started with the US market after Verizon pushed the April patch to the Galaxy A71 5G UW – the UW being Ultra Wideband.

Samsung is pushing the April patch late in the day for the Galaxy A31. This basic device is now receiving the latest OTA in a number of regions and nations including Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, and Mexico. The Galaxy A32 5G is getting the update in Peru, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the UK, and Vietnam. That’s a massive rollout that should mean that everyone is up to date no matter where they live.

Galaxy A04e – A042FXXS2CWC3 (Released first in some regions)

Galaxy A14 5G – A146PXXU2BWD1 (Released first in Malaysia)

Galaxy A22 5G – A226BXXU5DWC1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A31 – A315GDXS2DWD1 (Released first in South America, Europe, and Asia)

Galaxy A32 – A326KKSS4DWC5 (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A51 – A516BXXS6FWC1 (Released first in Asia and Europe)

Galaxy A52 – A525MUBS5DWC1 / A525FXXS5DWD1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A52s – A528BXXU2EWC5 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy A53 – A536U1UEU4CWC4 / A536VSQS6CWCF (Released first in Puerto Rico) US: Available on Verizon

Galaxy A71 – A716BXXS7FWC1 / A716VSQS6GWD1 (Released first in the Middle East) US: Available on Verizon

Galaxy Tab series

Over the past few years, Samsung has dominated the Android tablet space. From the high end to the low end, it’s hard to recommend anyone but the Korean brand when you want a second screen to pair with your smartphone. A case in point is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. At under $200, it gets regular updates and owners in the United States can grab the April 2023 security update right now on the Verizon network.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – T227USQS5CWD1 (Released first in United States) US: Available on Verizon



How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you and your device, we suggest attempting to update manually. To do so, open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.” If an update is available, it will be pulled from Samsung’s server and begin installing on your Galaxy phone.

This article was first published on April 4 and most recently updated on April 26.