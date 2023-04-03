Samsung March 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

The month of March has arrived, which means spring is almost here. It also means that it’s time for Samsung to roll out the March 2023 security patch to its many Galaxy phones – here’s the full list of devices with the update.

Samsung March 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

The basis of each month’s security update is the general Android security bulletin, created by Google and used by Samsung and all other Android device makers. The March 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 26 issues, including two marked “Critical” severity, as well as the fixes from last month’s February 5, 2023 bulletin.

From there, Samsung adds in fixes for issues that are specific to Galaxy phones. This month, there are 23 such issues, including at least two of “High” severity. One such issue, within the Galaxy Themes Service, made it possible to access protected files on a device.

When you go to install the March 2023 update, your Galaxy phone will also offer a short description of what all has changed in the update, which may vary a bit from device to device.

Overall stability of functions improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

Update: For owners of Galaxy devices powered by Exynos chips, the March 2023 security update is particularly crucial. Google’s Project Zero reported a major flaw in Exynos modems, allowing attackers to run malicious code on your device if you have Wi-Fi calling or VoLTE enabled.

Samsung has since shared that the March 2023 update fixes many of the issues (though perhaps not all of them). If you own a Samsung Galaxy device with an Exynos chip, be sure to install the March update as soon as possible. If your device has not received the March update or newer, we recommend in the meantime that you disable Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE, to remain secure.

We may also see more devices get bumped up to One UI 5.1 with this month’s patch, with most premium devices gaining the new OS with the February update.

While there’s no set order in which Samsung updates its devices, you can usually see which phones get prioritized over others. Normally, a new month’s update will arrive first for the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones, usually in order of release, with newer devices getting quicker patches. From there, things typically continue onward to the Galaxy Note series (now discontinued), affordable Galaxy A/M/F series, and the Galaxy Tab lineup.

Again, though, this is just a loose timeline, and there have been instances where the Galaxy A series gets updated significantly faster than flagship models. The best way to be sure is to check for your device in our lists below.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

For years now, the Samsung Galaxy S series has been the essential choice for anyone looking for a flagship Android phone. Between its higher cost and incredible popularity, Samsung has a tendency to roll out updates for the Galaxy S series much faster than its other devices.

As if intentionally following its ideal sequence, Samsung rolled out updates to its four most recent generations of Galaxy S phones on March 7, the same day that Google formally outlined the March 2023 security bulletin. First up was the Galaxy S23 series, freshly released earlier this year and leading the pack for the March update.

Minutes later, similar patches arrived for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy S21 lineup. The Galaxy S20 trio then got patched a few hours later. For now, these updates are only available outside of the United States, but that should change in the coming days.

Next up, on March 13, the company rolled out the patch to the Galaxy S10 series, with that particular lineup now only scheduled to receive quarterly updates. After a quiet couple of weeks, things picked back up for the Galaxy S series on March 27, with the Galaxy S21 FE getting updated in many parts of the globe.

A few days later, the Galaxy S23 lineup got a second March 2023 patch, primarily focused on improvements for the camera.

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXS1AWBM (Released first in Germany) US: Available on carrier-locked devices.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra – S90xBXXU3CWBE (Released first in Germany) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices.

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra – G99xBXXS6EWBB (Released first in Switzerland) US: Available on unlocked devices.

Galaxy S21 FE – G990EXXS4EWC2 (Released first in India) US: Available on carrier-locked devices.

– G990EXXS4EWC2 (Released first in India) Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra – G98xFXXSFHWB1 (Released first in Switzerland) US: Available on unlocked devices.

Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e – G97xFXXSGHWC1 (Released first in Bulgaria) US: Available on carrier-locked devices.



Galaxy Z Flip/Fold series

Debatably Samsung’s new “flagship” experiences, the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lines of foldable phones are an incredible showcase of mobile technology. Given their premium price tags, it’s no surprise that Samsung updates these devices nearly as quickly as it does the Galaxy S series.

Kicking things off for foldables, Samsung rolled out simultaneous updates for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 on March 16. As for the previous generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were just a day behind on March 17. Next up, on March 22, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 picked up its update across both the US and Europe.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936BXXS2CWB5 (Released first in Australia)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926BXXS3EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916U1TBS2JWC2 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721BXXS2CWB5 (Released nearly worldwide)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXS4EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices



Galaxy Note series

While the Galaxy Note series of phones has formally come to an end, the spirit of those devices lives on with Samsung bringing the S Pen accessory to more phones and tablets. The Galaxy Note phones themselves also live on, with Samsung continuing to support those who own the premium, stylus-equipped Androids.

The last Galaxy Note devices to still get monthly updates, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, both got patched on March 15. As the previous generation Galaxy Note 10 is now scheduled for quarterly updates and was last patched in January, we likely won’t see any other updates for this series this month.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra – N98xU1UES3HWB7 (Released first in the US) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices



Galaxy A/M/F series

Beyond the company’s portfolio of premium devices, Samsung is also a prolific maker of both mid-range and affordable Android phones across the Galaxy A, M, and F series. Despite not commanding the same retail prices as a flagship phone, Samsung still puts in the effort to keep its less premium phones up-to-date.

Alongside the March 2023 security patch, many of these more affordable Samsung phones also received a bump up to One UI 5.1.

Among Samsung’s affordable devices, the Galaxy A53 was first in line to receive the latest software update. Next up, on March 20, was the Galaxy A51, which simultaneously received an update to One UI 5.1.

The update train continued on March 21, bringing an update for the Galaxy A52s, while that phone’s predecessor – the Galaxy A52 5G – was patched the next day. Despite being on a quarterly update schedule, the Galaxy A13 was updated on March 22, just two months after its previous patch.

Meanwhile, the recently-launched Galaxy A14 picked up this month’s security improvements on March 24, plus an update to One UI 5.1. As for the Galaxy A01, this aging 2019 smartphone is still getting updates, picking up the latest patch on March 28. The newer Galaxy A04s was brought up to One UI 5.1 on March 31.

As our first entrant from the Galaxy F series this month, the India-exclusive Galaxy F62 got the security improvements and One UI 5.1 on March 31.

Even after the month of March ended, Samsung continued rolling out that month’s patch to more devices, given the severity of the issues fixed. On April 3, the Galaxy A33 picked up the March patch, protecting it from Exynos-related flaws (mentioned at the top of this post).

Galaxy A53 – A536BXXS5CWB6 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on carrier-locked devices

Galaxy A52s – A528BXXS2EWB7 (Released first in Latin America)

Galaxy A52 5G – A526BXXU2EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices.

Galaxy A51 – A516USQUBGWC1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on carrier-locked devices

Galaxy A33 – A336BXXS5CWC2 (Released first in Europe)

– A336BXXS5CWC2 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy A14 – A146BXXU1BWC3 (Released first in India)

– A146BXXU1BWC3 (Released first in India) Galaxy A13 – A135MUBS2BWC4 (Released first in Colombia)

Galaxy A04s – A047FXXU2CWBH (Released first in Europe)

– A047FXXU2CWBH (Released first in Europe) Galaxy A01 – A015U1UES5CWC1 (Released first in the US)

– A015U1UES5CWC1 (Released first in the US) Galaxy F62 – E625FDDU3CWB4 (Released first in India)

Galaxy Tab series

Alongside the many phones that Samsung produces, the company also makes excellent Android tablets in the Galaxy Tab lineup. One major downside, though, is that Samsung does not offer the same monthly schedule for its tablets. Instead, the Galaxy Tab lineup starts out with quarterly updates before eventually dropping to biannual support.

Given that, it’s no surprise to see that only two Galaxy Tabs have been updated this month. On March 22, Samsung rolled out a patch to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S6 from 2019 picked up the latest monthly patch on March 28.

Galaxy Tab S7 – T87xXXS2DWC1 (Released first in Latin America)

Galaxy Tab S7+ – T97xXXS2DWC1 (Released first in Latin America)

Galaxy Tab S6 – T865XXU5DWC3 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on March 9 and most recently updated on April 3.