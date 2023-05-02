YouTube for Android TV adds smoother in-video info pane animations

YouTube for Android TV is almost in a constant state of evolution, the latest such change is to in-video animations for description, title, and channel info panes.

Coming after a Material You-esque overhaul for certain portions of the main video player, YouTube for Android TV now has slide-in animations for areas such as the title and description cards plus the side channel data panel. The latter pane shows specific channel information such as subscriber count and your current subscription status.

Previously, this would just appear on-screen. The added slide-in and fade animation merely smooths the transitions when accessing these in-video sections. It’s rather subtle, and you may not have noticed it change at all given that it’s an area you might not utilize all that often.

However, it seems to have increased in prevalence over the past few days, and we’re now seeing it on several Android TV and Google TV devices including the Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield hardware. The animation is very reminiscent of the slide-in power menu in Android 13 on Pixel phones and some other third-party Android phones. You can see just how this looks in the clip below:

Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more videos

As noted, these new animations are only visible within the YouTube player view on Android TV devices. When long-pressing a video from a channel view, any docked panels simply “pop” into view with no smooth transition. Whether we’ll see more slick animations come to other areas of YouTube for Android TV remains to be seen. Still, it’s a nice touch that feels fresh and in-keeping with the various Material You design principles and attention to details with all facets of Android in recent years.

More on Android TV: