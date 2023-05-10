Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at $198, Govee Assistant smart lights, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro landing at $198. That’s alongside this Assistant-enabled Govee Neon Rope Light kit at $80, as well as Sony’s unique true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $138. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at $198

This week has been all about the pro earbuds, with the latest offerings from Apple and Google already taking the spotlight. Now it’s time for Samsung’s most recent debuts to take the stage, with Amazon offering the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $198 for the white stylings. Down from $230, you’re looking at the best price since back in February at $32. It’s the third-best price this year, as well. Those who want either the graphite or bora purple colorways will pay just $2 more at $200, down from $230 much the same.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring the latest generation of true wireless listening to the Samsung stable. Alongside all of the tight-knit features for pairing right to your Galaxy handset, Samsung delivers a refreshed design that, on top of being 15% smaller than before, now houses improved active noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res audio with 24-bit playback. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Govee’s new gaming Neon Rope light sees first discount to $80

Govee just expanded its stable with a new AI sync box to make your smart lights dance and react with your battle station, and now the brand is discounting one of its latest smart lighting tie-ins. The company’s neon rope lights have long been a personal favorite of mine, with a similar love shared amongst 9to5Toys readers. Now Govee is bringing that same retro look to the gaming side of its portfolio with the new Gaming Neon Rope Lights that are on sale for $80 at Amazon. Dropping from the $90 MSRP it just launched with last week, today’s offer arrives with $10 in savings and a new all-time low. Designed to look like a neon light, this unique smart light strip measures 10 feet long and features a flexible design that can be used to wrap around your desk, monitor, PC, or even make custom artwork on your wall. It features 42 segments of addressable RGB lighting, so you can set gradients and illumination effects to achieve even more immersive lighting. The whole thing pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant over Wi-Fi for voice control, while the companion app handles scheduling and automations.

Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough

We feature plenty of earbuds here at 9to5, but nothing has quite caught our attention as of late like the recent Sony LinkBuds. These unique true wireless earbuds stand out amongst just about everything else on the market, with a novel open design that incorporates a ring-shaped driver into the 8-shaped design. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try these out for yourself, Amazon is now offering the perfect chance with the best price of the year. The Sony LinkBuds now sell for $138 in two different styles. Normally fetching $178, you’re looking at $40 in savings, as well as a new 2023 low. This is $10 under our previous mention from a few months back and only the second chance to save this year.

Sony’s LinkBuds take transparency modes to a whole new level by ditching the reliance on software for hardware that helps you hear your surroundings. The open ring drivers naturally allow sound to pass through from the outside world in a way that even AirPods and the like can’t quite deliver on. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

