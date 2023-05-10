Pixel Buds A-Series launch in new ‘Sea’ color

Along with the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, Google packed a new colorway into an existing product – the Pixel Buds A-Series, now available in “Sea.”

Brought to life just under a year ago, the Pixel Buds A-Series were meant to be a more affordable alternative to the generic Pixel Buds. The A-Series earbuds cut costs in certain areas, which sacrificed a few features that many have come to be used to. For instance, the Pixel Buds A-Series had no touch sensors for volume control, though the buds relied more heavily on adaptive sound.

In any case, the Pixel Buds A-Series made a strong argument for “earbuds with “budget” earbuds. They sound good and incorporate that Pixel namesake very well.

Pixel Buds A-Series Review: ‘Hey Google’ and the best features without deal-breaking flaws

To beat a little more life into the Pixel Buds A-Series, Google today silently rolled out a new color: Sea. This new colorway matches up perfectly with the blue Pixel 7a variant of the same name. The charging case remains a nice eggshell white while the buds themselves showcase two light blue tones. The outer dome and silicone tips are a vivid light blue while the central housing takes on a more muted hue.

This new design isn’t the first blue we’ve seen in the Pixel Buds lineup, as these are similar to the “Fog” colorway available with the Pixel Buds Pro. The new “Sea” color drops that green tint and is much lighter. A-Series buds also don’t take on a black chassis and opt for a fully colored design.

The Pixel Buds A-Series in “Sea” will be available starting today, tagging along with the Pixel 7a. The new color keeps the same eye-catching price tag of only $99, making the A-Series a continually great wireless earbud option.

Buy the Pixel Buds A-Series in Sea