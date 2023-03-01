Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series may soon be available in ‘Sky Blue’ to complement Pixel 7a [Gallery]

With Google’s latest mid-range phone seemingly just around the corner, the latest leaks show Google is preparing new blue color options for Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro to match the Pixel 7a.

First released in 2021, the Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid, yet affordable way to get the full power of the Google Assistant everywhere you go, and in some ways the mid-range set even performed better than the first set of true wireless Pixel Buds from 2020. At launch, those earbuds were available in two distinct colorways, Clearly White (a classic of Made by Google products) and Dark Olive (a shade complementing the Pixel 5a), while a third “Charcoal” color arrived late last year.

According to Android leaker Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter, it appears Google has no plans to retire or replace its affordable model of Pixel headphones. Instead, as shown in new images, Google is reportedly preparing a new “Sky Blue” shade for the Pixel Buds A-Series. Like all of the previous color options, the new variety of Pixel Buds A-Series will have a white battery case exterior, with the Sky Blue appearing inside the lid and on the buds themselves.

Images: Kuba Wojciechowski

According to Wojciechowski, a “similar” shade will also be made available for the Pixel Buds Pro, though no images of this model were provided. It should be interesting to see how Google is able to make the Sky Blue shade of Pixel Buds Pro noticeably different from the existing blue-green “Fog” colorway.

These new colors are apparently being prepared to offer cohesion with the upcoming Pixel 7a launch, as Google’s latest mid-range phone will be available in a similar shade of “Arctic Blue.” If the rumor pans out, this would be the first time Google has offered a Pixel phone in blue since the limited edition “Barely Blue” Pixel 4a, which arrived months after the phone’s original launch.

What do you think of this new blue hue for the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro? Do you care if your earbuds and other accessories are color-matched to your phone? Let us know down in the comments.

