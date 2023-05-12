Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra up to $450 off, Google Pixel Watch, and more

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on the brand new Google Pixel 7a and Google’s Pixel Stand 2nd Gen, today’s offers also include a solid discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, wearables, and accessories. Samsung’s now previous-generation handset still delivers a flagship-worthy experience for folks that don’t need the latest tech and you can now score one at a new Amazon all-time low. From there, Google’s latest wearable is coming in at $50 off the going rate, bringing it back down to the second-lowest total we have tracked, and you’ll find the best price yet on Samsung’s half TB microSD card to increase your storage capacities this spring and summer. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone at $750. Regularly $1,200 directly from Samsung, this is up to $450 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This model has most recently been siting in the $1,048 range at Amazon after the launch of the new S23, but is nonetheless now at a new Amazon all-time low. While we did see a limited sale over at Woot that had the 512GB model coming down close to today’s offer, deals like that are fleeting at best and today’s price drop marks a notable opportunity to land a still more than capable daily driver with flagship-worthy features.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review.

Google Pixel Watch now $50 off

The Google Pixel Watch is getting in on savings this weekend with its second-best discount to date. Courtesy of Amazon, Google’s latest wearable arrives at $300. It normally sells for $350, and is now clocking in at $50 off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, is only the third markdown of the year, and first chance to save in over a month. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Upgrade your storage capacities with Samsung’s 512GB microSD at a new low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $46. This one originally released at $109 and now carries a $60 regular price at both Amazon and directly from Samsung. You’re also looking at a new Amazon all-time low at slightly below our previous $47 mention. Just keep in mind, Samsung just recently refreshed its PRO Plus lineup with new models that clock in at 180MB/s compared to the 160MB/s in the model featured on sale here. While the latest-generation 256GB model is currently seeing its first price drop, the 512GB option is out of stock and carries a $60 list. Either way, today’s highlight deal makes for a notable addition to your spring/summer camera, drone, and gaming rigs with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds and A2 app-loading. All of that is joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection that can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater,” extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops – backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs right here.

Score TCL’s 50-inch Smart Google TV down at $300

Joining this morning’s price drop on the higher-end LG OLED model we spotted, Amazon is now offering the 2022 TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $300. After launching around this time last year at $430, this model has most recently landed in the $380 range. Today’s deal is an additional $80 off, matching the current sale price at Best Buy as well as being on par with our previous mention. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low at Amazon all year. A notable option for folks that don’t need to spend far more on all of the bells and whistles, this is a solid 4K 50-inch display with Variable Refresh Rate tech and a special screen mode for the “lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.” You’ll also find built-in Chromecast streaming, three HDMI inputs (one eARC for audio passthrough), Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG alongside Assistant voice control and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services.

JBL’s PartyBox 110 Portable 160W Bluetooth Speaker at new low of $280

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $280. Normally going for $400, this 30% discount or solid $120 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this speaker model. For comparison, this same model will run you $300 over at Amazon currently. This portable speaker comes with up to 12 hours of wireless playback while driving the 160W sound system inside. It is also rated at the IPX4 level meaning it can handle some splashes during those pool parties. The party lighting integrated within the speaker will sync up with your music or just display nice light patterns with controls located on the top of the PartyBox and within the PartyBox app.

