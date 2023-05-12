Google Pixel 7a adds ‘Adaptive alert vibration’ which minimizes haptics

Over the years Google has introduced a lot of “adaptive” features to help improve the smartphone experience, and on the Google Pixel 7a there’s a new addition – Adaptive alert vibration.

Added on the Pixel 7a but not yet widely present on other Pixel phones, Google has introduced “Adaptive alert vibration.” The setting, which is turned off by default, is described as reducing “vibration strength” when the phone is still and the screen is facing upwards.

Google added this setting within the “Vibration and haptics” menu found under Settings > Sound & Vibration menu as highlighted by Android Police. It was previously spotted in past Android beta, but only on the Pixel 6a.

As Kyle Bradshaw describes, turning on the setting leaves the haptics for an incoming notification as “very faint,” but “distinctly there.” We’d guess the reason for the change could be perhaps to lessen the impact of vibrations on a hard surface, which can at times be loud and unpleasant. As for why this is only showing up on the Pixel 6a and now the Pixel 7a, it could be as simple as those phones having slightly less refined vibration motors compared to Google’s flagship offerings.

Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article.

