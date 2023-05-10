 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 7a costs $549 on Verizon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 12:44 pm PT
0 Comments

The Pixel 7a was just officially announced and is available starting tomorrow, but a Verizon-specific model will cost you a bit more.

Google has upped the price of the Pixel 7a by $50 compared to the prior model. It’s a fair ask in our eyes, given the additions of wireless charging and a new main camera, but it’s worse for Verizon customers.

On the largest carrier in the US, customers will be expected to pay $549 for the Pixel 7a, $50 more than unlocked models as well as those sold on AT&T and T-Mobile. The higher price applies both to Verizon’s website as well as the Google Store when selecting the Verizon-specific model.

What does that $50 buy you? Really, it’s just to cover the cost of mmWave 5G, which isn’t included in the normal models. The other downside, besides the price, is that you can’t get the Pixel 7a in its unique “Coral” color at the Google Store – that model is only sold unlocked and for Google Fi.

Ordering from the Google Store will still let you get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series and Google’s limited edition case, though.

From Verizon directly, the carrier is offering the phone for free with “select” Unlimited plans, as well as offering cases for the 7a from Verizon, Gear4, Speck, Otterbox, and Elizabeth James for 15% off through the end of May.

Of course, you don’t have to get the Pixel 7a in a Verizon-specific model unless you really want mmWave. The unlocked model will work perfectly fine, and you can even buy it with Verizon activation at Best Buy for $50 off, plus get a $50 gift card on top of that.

More on Pixel 7a:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.