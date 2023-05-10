Google Pixel 7a costs $549 on Verizon

The Pixel 7a was just officially announced and is available starting tomorrow, but a Verizon-specific model will cost you a bit more.

Google has upped the price of the Pixel 7a by $50 compared to the prior model. It’s a fair ask in our eyes, given the additions of wireless charging and a new main camera, but it’s worse for Verizon customers.

On the largest carrier in the US, customers will be expected to pay $549 for the Pixel 7a, $50 more than unlocked models as well as those sold on AT&T and T-Mobile. The higher price applies both to Verizon’s website as well as the Google Store when selecting the Verizon-specific model.

What does that $50 buy you? Really, it’s just to cover the cost of mmWave 5G, which isn’t included in the normal models. The other downside, besides the price, is that you can’t get the Pixel 7a in its unique “Coral” color at the Google Store – that model is only sold unlocked and for Google Fi.

Ordering from the Google Store will still let you get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series and Google’s limited edition case, though.

From Verizon directly, the carrier is offering the phone for free with “select” Unlimited plans, as well as offering cases for the 7a from Verizon, Gear4, Speck, Otterbox, and Elizabeth James for 15% off through the end of May.

Of course, you don’t have to get the Pixel 7a in a Verizon-specific model unless you really want mmWave. The unlocked model will work perfectly fine, and you can even buy it with Verizon activation at Best Buy for $50 off, plus get a $50 gift card on top of that.

