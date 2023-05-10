Where to buy the Google Pixel 7a and get the best deal

The Google Pixel 7a has just been announced, and it brings some significant upgrades to Google’s most affordable smartphone. Here’s where to buy the Pixel 7a and score the best deal.

Where to buy the Pixel 7a

As is usually the case with Google’s new phones, there’s a wide variety of retailers you can buy from.

The Google Store is obviously one of the best places to get the Pixel 7a. You get Google’s flexible financing and can buy for your carrier as needed. On top of that, it’s the only place to get the Pixel 7a in its slick “Coral” color variant.

You can also score some cashback when buying from the Google Store, with Rakuten offering 2% back with your purchase – it’s not much, but that’s a cool $10 off. You can sign up for Rakuten here if you’re not already using it, but keep in mind you’ll need to make your purchase through a desktop browser using the Rakuten extension.

Outside of that, the Pixel 7a is also available at Best Buy and Amazon, still at $499. Major carriers also have the phone for sale, though Verizon has the price slightly inflated.

Meanwhile, Google has lowered the price of the Pixel 6a to $349.

Pixel 7a deals

Mint Mobile: Six months of free service

If you pick up a Pixel 7a through Mint Mobile, you’ll get a pretty killer deal. The T-Mobile-owned carrier is offering six months of free service with the purchase of a Pixel 7a with six months of service. So, effectively, you’ll get a full year of Mint service for the cost of six months.

On top of that, Mint Mobile is also offering $100 off of the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 7 too. The carrier also offers the Pixel 7 Pro for just $599, a $300 discount, for a limited time with the same service deal.

Best Buy: $50 off and a $50 gift card

Best Buy is offering a pretty solid deal with the Pixel 7a, with buyers eligible for an instant $50 gift card with their purchase. On top of that, those who activate their phone with their carrier through Best Buy can score another $50 off the price of the phone, bringing it down to $449.

Google Store: Free Pixel Buds A-Series & case

One of the best Pixel 7a deals happens to be from Google directly. The Google Store is offering a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, including the new Sea color, along with a free case. It’s a $130~ value for free, but only for a limited time. As mentioned, you can get $10 cashback with Rakuten.

AT&T: Pixel 7a for $2/month

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the chance to score a Pixel 7a for just $2/month on their bill. This is through AT&T’s 36-month installment plan, meaning the phone’s cost comes out to just $72.

T-Mobile: Free with a new line or trade-in

For new customers, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 7a for free. The carrier will also hand out the phone for free for eligible trade-ins, which includes basically any device. It’s a solid offer.