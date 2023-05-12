Coral Pixel 7a now £449 in UK after price error w/ refunds being issued

The launch of the Pixel 7a in the UK was somewhat tainted with a £50 price increase for the Google Store-exclusive Coral model. It turns out this was indeed a pricing error with refunds now being issued.

Shortly after pre-orders opened for the Pixel 7a on the official Google webshop, there appeared to be a £50 “tax” on the Coral model. All colors other than this limited version were listed at £449 and eligible for the same free Pixel Buds A-series or discounted Pixel Buds Pro pre-order bonuses.

In the US, the Pixel 7a in Coral was recorded at the exact same $499 price as all other variants. Only the Verizon version has a higher $549 asking price, but this device is only sold in the United States. It does enable mmWave 5G connectivity – something that is not available in the United Kingdom.

It appears that this was a pricing error after all. Having personally pre-ordered the device in the limited colorway, Google has since shipped items and issued a refund claiming that the “Coral Pixel 7a you purchased was incorrectly priced £50 higher than other colours. We apologise for this error.”

Looks like it was an error. Have been issued a £50 refund – so that's a win! pic.twitter.com/fibiAWHVot — Damien Wilde (@iamdamienwilde) May 12, 2023

With pre-orders already shipping out, the £50 refund should process over the next few days if you chose this particular model. However, Google does state in the original email that this could take up to “14 business days” to arrive.

Annoyingly, this could have hurt sales of the striking Coral Pixel 7a given that the Google Store UK was the only such storefront to exhibit such an error. That said, it’s good that this has been rectified quickly and that Google is already issuing refunds.

