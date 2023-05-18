 Skip to main content

Android 14 will let you ‘save’ App Pairs for quicker multitasking

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 18 2023 - 8:48 am PT
0 Comments

Google’s Android 14 so far seems a bit light on new features, but it seems there are a few tidbits still hiding beneath the surface. That includes a new tweak to “App Pairs,” which in Android 14 will allow you to “save” a set of apps for use later on.

Split-screen multitasking has been a part of Google’s mobile OS for years and years now, but underwent some reworking back in Android 12. As we reported at the time, that included the ability for apps to show up as a pair in the recent apps menu.

With Android 14, likely in preparation for Google’s new efforts in foldables and tablets, App Pairs will support the ability to “save” a pairing. This was spotted by Mishaal Rahman in Android 14 Beta 2, and we were able to enable the functionality on our end as well.

The feature allows users to tap on the pair and hit “save app pair.” It doesn’t work currently, but it seems reasonable that the goal here is to allow users to save a pairing of apps for quicker multitasking, perhaps even allows those to be stored on the homescreen or Android’s dock for large-screen devices.

Of course, this isn’t a feature new to Android itself. Samsung offers identical functionality on One UI, and it works in a very similar way. Still, it’ll be a useful feature for Google’s upcoming large-screen devices and serves to benefit other Android devices, too.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.