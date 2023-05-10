Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel phones rolling out

After the lockscreen clock and shortcut tentpoles was revealed at Google I/O 2023, Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel phones is rolling out today.
Android 14 Beta 2 is an “incremental Beta-quality release” following the initial Android Beta Program version that rolled out via over-the-air update last month.
With Beta 2, you’ll get a more complete and stable build for continuing your testing and development.
Developer-reported issues (fixed)
- Fixed a platform stability issue that could cause the UI to lag or freeze, apps to crash, or the device to crash. (Issue #270848913, Issue #274339025, Issue #277039789, Issue #256511926, Issue #279246037, Issue #279301937, Issue #279145050, Issue #279288220, Issue #274827412)
- Fixed an issue with the fingerprint sensor that prevented new fingerprints from being added for Fingerprint Unlock in some cases. (Issue #277950569)
- Fixed issues with UPI and biometrics that could cause some apps to not work properly. (Issue #278003306, Issue #277967514, Issue #278043615)
- Fixed an issue where a device couldn’t be unlocked using a fingerprint after tapping a notification or choosing a notification action on the lock screen. (Issue #278174846)
- Fixed an issue on some devices that caused sound to play through the speakers instead of headphones that were connected. (Issue #278043129)
- Fixed an issue that caused icons on the home screen to appear almost invisible. (Issue #277970542)
- Fixed issues with gesture navigation that occurred when using a custom launcher:
- The Home screen content wouldn’t display and the animation would fail to render when swiping up to go Home. (Issue #277981298)
- The list of recently used apps couldn’t be accessed using the normal gesture. (Issue #277983179)
- Fixed issues that prevented users from interacting with notifications in the notification shade. (Issue #278339342, Issue #276534576)
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash after finishing audio or video calls. (Issue #279539689)
Other resolved issues
- Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.
- Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.
- Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.
- Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.
- Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).
- Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.
- Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.
Leave feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app on Pixel devices. You can access it from the drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. There’s also the Android Beta community on Reddit.
Android 14 Beta 2 (UPB2.230407.014) with the May 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.
- Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: April 2023 / UPB2.230407.014.A1
Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.
If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.
- Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
- Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image — OTA
