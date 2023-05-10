Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel phones rolling out

After the lockscreen clock and shortcut tentpoles was revealed at Google I/O 2023, Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel phones is rolling out today.

Android 14 Beta 2 is an “incremental Beta-quality release” following the initial Android Beta Program version that rolled out via over-the-air update last month.

With Beta 2, you’ll get a more complete and stable build for continuing your testing and development.

Developer-reported issues (fixed)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.

Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.

Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.

Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.

Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.

Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.

Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).

Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.

Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.

Leave feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app on Pixel devices. You can access it from the drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. There’s also the Android Beta community on Reddit.

Android 14 Beta 2 (UPB2.230407.014) with the May 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: April 2023 / UPB2.230407.014.A1

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.

If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.