Oppo Find N2 Flip is now the first foldable with Android 14 beta

Android 14 is getting new betas on more devices, with the Oppo Find N2 Flip now the first foldable to gain access.

Alongside a few other OEMs, Oppo (and its sub-brand OnePlus) has launched its first Android 14 Beta. The company has, interestingly, focused on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The foldable, which launched globally earlier this year, is now eligible to download the Android 14 beta and is the first foldable to do so.

The beta is still considered unstable and only for “advanced users” and developers but brings with it the latest features Google has brought to the Android platform.

Oppo today announced its very first clamshell foldable phone – the Find N2 Flip will be one of the first smartphones in the world to receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update. Developers and early-adopters can get their hands on the developer’s version of ColorOS built around the first beta of Android 14, experimenting with new features and APIs on their Oppo flip phone.

The update is available now from Oppo directly but is only optimized for a few variants of the device. The Oppo Find N2 Flip variants for India, Thailand, and Malaysia are all compatible, each using separate builds. Oppo is also hosting stable versions of Android 13 for these devices in case you decide to move back from the Android 14 Beta.

Oppo says that the Find N2 Flip will get its full update to Android 14 “later this year.”

