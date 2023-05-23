How to transfer a profile on Netflix before it charges you extra

Netflix did it. The media streaming service has finally laid some ground rules on profile-sharing. With that, users can transfer profiles to a different account so they don’t get charged a fee for “mooching.” Here’s how to transfer a profile from one Netflix account to another.

Why do I need to transfer a profile?

For every single user that’s using your Netflix account without living in the same home (as determined by the IP address), Netflix is going to charge you $7.99/month. This sneaky tactic is an attempt to get subscribers to kick people not in their household off of their accounts. Will it work? We’re not sure.

The only thing we know is that Netflix is going to kickstart this process soon, and in order to avoid that ridiculous upcharge, you’ll need to activate profile transfers on Netflix’s website. Once you do that, you’ll be all set to move others off of your account when the service activates the feature in full.

This is the alternative to just revoking and changing your password, as completing a full profile transfer will save that user’s favorite shows, current progress, and history. With that, the user being transferred will keep all of their Netflix data – except for your payment information, of course.

How to turn on Profile Transfer

In two days, users will be able to transfer profiles out of their Netflix accounts. For now, you can ensure Profile Transfers are turned on in your account, which is the first major step.

Head to Netflix.com. Find the profile icon and hover over it until you see the Transfer profile. Click it. Read the information and hit Allow.

Once you do that, you’ve completed the first few profile transfer steps Netflix has made available. When the option is fully unlocked, you’ll be able to move accounts out of your membership to avoid being charged extra per person not living in your home. Of course, you can choose to buy an extra member, which really comes down to preference.

This post will be updated with more details as they become available…