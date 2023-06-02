Deals: Google’s latest Nest cams from $80, Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems starting at $250, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a collection of Google gear. Its latest Nest Cams lead the way with four different models, all starting at $80. The brand’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems are also getting in on the savings, starting at $250, to go alongside a pair of Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest cams now on sale from $80

To end the workweek, we’re now tracking price cuts across four entries in Google’s latest lineup of smart home cameras. Including offerings for all around your property – both inside and out – the savings today all kick off with the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $129.99 shipped. Down from the usual $180 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. It did drop down to $11 less during a one-day sale back in May, but this is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise in 2023 so far. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with three hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

If your front porch doesn’t need its own dedicated security feed, the latest wired Nest Cam Indoor is now dropping to $80. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate for only the second time this year, delivering 20% in savings along the way. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January and matches the 2023 low. We have seen it sell for $10 less back on Black Friday of last year, for comparison, but this is the second-best discount yet.

Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems, starting at $250

Today we’re seeing a collection of gear from Google go on sale courtesy of Amazon, and the savings are starting with its latest Wi-Fi systems. Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $340. Saving you $60 from the usual $400 going rate, today’s offer is only the fourth discount to date. It’s the first one since back in April and lands to match that previous mention as the second-best price to date. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600 square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $250 from its usual $300 going rate. Much like the lead deal, this also delivers a rare chance to save on Google’s latest while marking the second-best price to date. This model can dish out 4,400 square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill dead zones in your coverage down the line.

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV on sale from $20

Joining the rest of the discounts from the Google realm today as we end the workweek, a pair of the brand’s latest streaming media players are now on sale. Headlining is the Chromecast with Google TV 4K at $40. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside only the third discount of the year. It matches the 2023 low in the process and is the first discount we’ve seen in over two months. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Amazon is also now discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On sale for the very first time, pricing drops down to $20. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer delivers one of the first chances to save with a 33% discount attached. It’s the second-best ever at within $2 of the low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]