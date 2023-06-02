 Skip to main content

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be announced in October, Qualcomm confirms

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 2 2023 - 8:30 am PT
6 Comments
snapdragon 8 gen 2

Qualcomm will announce its next-gen chip for Android phones a bit earlier than usual yet again, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to see a launch date in October 2023.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launch date is confirmed for late October, as Qualcomm confirms on its website. From October 24 through October 26, the company will host its annual Snapdragon Summit, once again set to be in Maui, Hawaii.

During that event, Qualcomm will detail the new chip and show off demos, likely among other announcements.

The October date for Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is somewhat surprising, as it’s considerably earlier than some past announcements. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was announced in mid-November of 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in late-November 2021, and Snapdragon 888 before that in early December 2020.

As for when Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will actually hit the market, that remains to be seen. OnePlus and Motorola were among the first to adopt the 8 Gen 2 through the final weeks of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

More on Qualcomm:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Qualcomm

Qualcomm
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.