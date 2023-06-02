Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be announced in October, Qualcomm confirms

Qualcomm will announce its next-gen chip for Android phones a bit earlier than usual yet again, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to see a launch date in October 2023.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launch date is confirmed for late October, as Qualcomm confirms on its website. From October 24 through October 26, the company will host its annual Snapdragon Summit, once again set to be in Maui, Hawaii.

During that event, Qualcomm will detail the new chip and show off demos, likely among other announcements.

The October date for Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is somewhat surprising, as it’s considerably earlier than some past announcements. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was announced in mid-November of 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in late-November 2021, and Snapdragon 888 before that in early December 2020.

As for when Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will actually hit the market, that remains to be seen. OnePlus and Motorola were among the first to adopt the 8 Gen 2 through the final weeks of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

