Apple has been advertising WWDC 2023 on Google TV

Apple is set to host its annual WWDC event later today with huge expectations behind the company’s first mixed-reality headset. And, ahead of the big day, Apple was advertising the event through its competitor’s platform, Google TV.

If you opened up Google TV on devices such as the Chromecast over the past couple of days, you might have been greeted with an ad at the top of the screen for WWDC 2023. The ad had an auto-playing video in line with Apple’s many other teasers of the event, and linked out to the WWDC live stream on YouTube.

A message attached to the ad read:

Tune in on June 5 at 10am PT

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to grab a screenshot or recording of the ad as it went offline this morning. However, one Twitter user did post a picture of the ad on their Chromecast.

WWDC is being advertised on my Chromecast; that's a first pic.twitter.com/JusYi59LOy — graphics pecking unit (@bondi_bluebird) June 4, 2023

It’s a bit surprising to see this ad for WWDC on Google TV. Even though Apple embraced other platforms including the Android-based Google TV for its Apple TV app and TV+ streaming service, directly pushing an ad for its event on the platform is unexpected to say the least. It’s also a bit confusing as to why the ad would go offline this morning, with a few hours still to go ahead of the event.

You can, of course, stay tuned to our sister site 9to5Mac for more on today’s big Apple announcements which are expected to include a mixed reality headset, iOS 17, new MacBooks, and more.

