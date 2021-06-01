Apple TV app is now available on all Android TV devices, too

Following up on Google’s promise from earlier this year, Apple TV is rolling out to more devices running Android. Starting today, the Apple TV app is now available on all modern Android TV devices.

Nvidia broke the news of the app arriving on its Shield TV today, but the good news goes beyond that. Starting today, Apple TV is available for the “Android TV OS ecosystem,” Google tells us. This means that any modern Android TV device can access the service. The list includes your traditional streaming box/stick including the likes of Xiaomi as well as TVs from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. Previously, the app was only available on Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

We’ve confirmed the app’s availability on a Hisense U8G television running on the standard Android TV platform. The app shows up in Play Store search and can be installed immediately.

There are no major restrictions to the availability either. Google tells us that any Android TV device running 8.0 Oreo or higher that’s not an operator-tier device has access to Apple TV starting today. Don’t expect a formal announcement from Google or other OEMs, but the change should be live now for everyone.

As we mentioned this morning, this expansion comes just in time for Apple’s Summer content rollout. Lisey’s Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physcial, Central Park Season 2, and the highly anticipated second season of Ted Lasso are all set to debut in the coming weeks. You can catch up on everything available on the service and what’s coming up here.

