YouTube’s $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket ends tomorrow

NFL Sunday Ticket is making its debut on YouTube and YouTube TV in just a few months, but the early discount for the service is ending very soon.

Confirmed on YouTube’s website, the hefty discount that comes with purchasing NFL Sunday Ticket for both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels early is ending on June 6, meaning there are only a matter of hours left to get in on the discount.

NFL Sunday Ticket comes at a cost of up to $450 per season when purchased through YouTube Primetime Channels or $490 when adding NFL RedZone. That’s taken down to $350 and $390 when purchasing through YouTube TV, which makes sense, given you’re also paying $73/month for live TV channels on top of that.

But, for the past several weeks, YouTube has been offering up NFL Sunday Ticket with an “Inaugural Offer” discount. This cut prices across the board by $100, taking the cost down as low as $250. Now, that discount is coming to an end, with YouTube leaving a notice that says the offer ends on June 6.

YouTube, unfortunately, doesn’t list a specific end time for this promotion, but we’d imagine it’s likely 11:59 p.m. PT on June 6.

The clock is ticking, but you’ll definitely want to ensure you’re sold on Sunday Ticket if you decide to take advantage. YouTube isn’t offering refunds on this discounted rate, so you’re locked in if you do pull the trigger. That also locks you into YouTube TV for the season (assuming you still want to use Sunday Ticket at all).

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV & NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone on YouTubeTV: $100 off Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV base price. Offer ends 6/6. Terms apply. YouTube TV Subscription auto-renews at the then current seasonal price. Blackout [embargo] restrictions apply. YouTube TV subscription required. No refunds

