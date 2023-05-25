NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV will support unlimited simultaneous streams

YouTube TV is preparing for the launch of NFL Sunday Ticket, and ahead of the season’s start, the platform is removing limits on how many concurrent streams you can have going in your home.

At first, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV was set to limit concurrent streams of NFL games to just two streams, even less than the three concurrent streams the platform typically offers to accounts. That was an unfortunate decision, too, as one of the perks of NFL Sunday Ticket is the ability to view several games on the same day – there can often be up to a dozen games occurring at once.

In a Reddit post this afternoon, Google confirms that YouTube TV will offer unlimited current streams of NFL Sunday Ticket games to subscribers who purchase the package. The unlimited streams are only available within your home location, with streams outside your home limited to just two at once. YouTube TV determines your home location based on your network and other “signals.”

Are unlimited streams NFL Sunday Ticket streams available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels? Yes – no matter where you purchase NFL Sunday Ticket content, you’ll have access to unlimited streams in your home and 2 additional streams outside of your home for you and your household.

Presumably, the out-of-home restriction is designed to prevent businesses from using YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket offer. Google’s deal with the NFL only applies to residential use. DirecTV retains the rights for Sunday Ticket in commercial applications, such as bars and restaurants.

YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels will launch NFL Sunday Ticket later this year, with discounted rates starting at $249 for early subscribers.

