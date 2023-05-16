YouTube TV warns of higher bills for some customers

Google’s YouTube TV is an excellent product, but for some customers, the monthly cost might be going up.

In an email to some customers, YouTube TV warns that monthly bills could go up a bit. This comes down to taxes more than any actual rise in YouTube TV’s cost. Apparently, Google is upgrading the systems used to calculate taxes which has the side effect of raising taxes paid with YouTube TV’s monthly bill in some states.

CordCuttersNews spotted the email, which reads:

We are writing to let you know that YouTube TV will be upgrading its internal system used to calculate the sales and use taxes applied to monthly subscription fees. The upgrade may result in an increase in the required taxes applied to your monthly subscription. This change will begin rolling out to customers on June 15 and will be reflected in your subscription billing no later than July 29. To view transition related to your subscription, please visit your account settings. If you have recently suspended your YouTube TV service, please disregard this message.

The altered YouTube TV bill will start showing up for some customers with statements as soon as June 15 and for all affected customers by the end of July. However, this won’t affect all YouTube TV customers. It’s only in select states. If you didn’t get this email, it’s unlikely your bill will be affected.

This comes less than two months after Google gave YouTube TV its first actual price hike in a few years, with the service now starting at $72.99/month.

