Pixel Watch starts showing full overnight SpO2 for some

Google looks to finally be enabling blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking on the Pixel Watch.

At least one Pixel Watch owner today has spotted an “Oxygen saturation” card in the on-device “Fitbit Today” app. It appears below your Sleep score at the bottom of the feed and provides a percentage for your “Last sleep session.” Tapping takes you to a fullscreen stats page for SpO2 that provides an explanation.

Credit: u/triforce28

Since launch, the Pixel Watch has only provided users with estimated oxygen variation (EOV) under the “Restoration” section. Going into the Heart Metrics dashboard, which went free in March after dropping the Fitbit Premium requirement, would show “no recent data” for SpO2 or skin temperature, noting that “this feature is not available for your current device.”

That now looks to be changing for oxygen saturation. This addition would address a big feature gap of the Pixel Watch as a health device, with even the $100 Fitbit Inspire 3 offering this capability out of the gate.

It’s not clear how SpO2 on the Pixel Watch is rolling out, and we’re not seeing it on devices we checked today. The June 2023 update went live at the start of this week with no major changes, while the on-watch Fitbit app has yet to see an update.

More on Pixel Watch: