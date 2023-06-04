 Skip to main content

The Pixel Watch can also turn off to protect against heat

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 4 2023 - 9:30 pm PT
Like Google’s phones, the Pixel Watch has countermeasures to protect against the heat that are especially relevant as the summer (in the Northern Hemisphere) gets underway.

The Pixel Watch is “designed to work best in ambient temperatures between 32°F and 95°F (0°C and 35°C), and should be stored between ambient temperatures of -4 °F and 113 °F (-20°C and 45°C).” Google warns against exposing the device to temperatures above 113°F (45 °C), with a car dashboard and heating given as examples, as this “may damage the product, overheat the battery, or pose a risk of fire.”

One owner that left their Pixel Watch in the heat of a car today found that the wearable turns off when it gets too warm. Afterwards, you’ll see a “Watch was too warm” notification from system Settings: “It turned off to cool down and is now running normally.”

Credit: u/jab_storm82

Hopefully, the Pixel Watch is designed to handle exercising with cellular streaming active, Bluetooth headphones connected, GPS tracking, and the always-on display enabled during the hot summer.

For comparison, Pixel phones will first “automatically try to cool down” by slowing down, turning off the camera, flashlight, Wi-Fi, mobile data, and/or Wi-Fi. If that does not work, it will turn off, with Google recommending a cool down before restarting.

