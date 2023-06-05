Pixel Watch June 2023 update rolling out

While it’s delayed for Pixel phones, Google is rolling out the June 2023 Pixel Watch update today, and it should be a bigger quarterly release.

The Pixel Watch is now on the June 5, 2023, security patch level. RWDC.230605.004 is the new build number, which is a jump from RWDA.230114.013 last month.

Google’s changelog does not list any specific changes. However, it does mention “bug fixes and improvements for Pixel Watch users” in addition to the usual security patch.

Google says the “rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” You can now use the normal trick where you repeatedly tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) to initiate the download. To speed up that process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi.

Additionally, for whatever reason, the background of this System updates screen is now gray instead of black, which really emphasizes the Pixel Watch’s thicker bezels.

In terms of user-facing changes, the PIN pad now uses larger numbers.

Meanwhile, another thing to look forward to this month is an update to Wear OS System UI that enables animated Google Home camera previews.

More on Pixel Watch: