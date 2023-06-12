Deals: Pixel 7a with $50 gift card, Sony XM5 ANC Headphones $348, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a chance to score a $50 Amazon gift card when you buy Google’s Pixel 7a. That’s alongside Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones at $348 as the second discount of the year goes live. Not to mention, the new GoPro MAX 360 at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale with bundled $50 Amazon gift card

Google’s new Pixel 7a began shipping last month at $499, and today Amazon is back to offer some savings. Bundling in a $50 gift card, Amazon is offering only the third chance to save on any kind of the all-new budget-friendly unlocked smartphone. That matches the launch discount we saw right when it first hit store shelves in May, too. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device.

This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

With that $50 gift card, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones at $348

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sony’s latest personal listening devices. Including recently-released headphones and earbuds, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite of the batch is Sony’s latest flagship XM5 ANC Headphones which are on sale for only the second time this year. Now dropping down to $348, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $398 MSRP. This is the first chance to save since back in February, and arrives to match the all-time low for one of the first overall price cuts period.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct from GoPro. Down from a $500 normal going rate, today’s deal doesn’t just save $100 or 20%, but also is the first discount that we’ve seen since December. It actually marks a new Amazon all-time low, though GoPro did offer it for $348 directly back in December, for further comparison. Designed to function as three cameras in one system, you can shoot traditional GoPro HERO-style footage as well as capture 360-degree recordings.

This allows you to get recordings that previously weren’t possible with other GoPro models, and really takes your adventures to the next level. You’ll find Max HyperSmooth functionality here which gives “unbreakable stabilization” by “using 180-degree capture as the ultimate buffer.” When you’re close to home (or a hotspot), the GoPro MAX can even live stream in 1080p which makes it the ultimate content creation camera. Plus, distortion-free panoramic photos are simple with the PowerPano mode. There are even six microphones to capture true-to-life 360-degree audio and “deliver the best stereo sound ever from a GoPro.” Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra information.

