Deals: Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch $229, Beats Studio Pro $250, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with the lowest price of the year on Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch at $229. That’s joined by the first discount on the all-new Beats Studio Pro headphones at $250, as well as Google’s latest Nest Doorbells that now start from $83. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch lands at best price of the year

Amazon now offers the best price of the year on Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch. Dropping down from the usual $300 price tag, you can now bring home the fitness tracker for $229. Those $71 in savings beat our previous mention by an extra $1 from back in the beginning of July.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Pro headphones see first discount

The all-new Beats Studio Pro are seeing their very first discount today courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping down to $250 in two different styles, today’s offer is the only chance to save since first being released back in July. You’d normally pay $350, which means you’re looking at $100 in savings along the way and a new all-time low. The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

Google’s latest Nest Doorbells start from $83

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbells on sale for the best prices yet when you opt for Geek Squad Refurbished models. Starting with the battery-powered offering at $83, today’s offer lands from the usual $180 going rate. It’s well below the sale price you’d pay for a new condition model at $150 right now, clocking in at not only a new all-time low, but also $97 off. It comes joined by the wired counterpart at $95. Down from $180 as well, the savings today also land at a new all-time low. There’s $85 in savings, too. Both come backed by 90-day warranties.

The new wired Nest Video Doorbell arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart is missing. It packs much of the same refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way with 1080p recording to its local storage. Though if you don’t want to rely on your standard doorbell wiring, there’s also the battery-powered solution that we mentioned above too. This model makes some trade-offs like ditching 24/7 recording to help prolong battery life, but is $12 less. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]