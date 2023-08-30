Deals: OnePlus 11 5G hits $600, Google Nest Cam Indoor $80, Galaxy A53, more

All-time lows on OnePlus 11 5G now start from $600 to headline all of today’s best deals. It’s joined by the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor at $80 and the chance to make Samsung’s already affordable Galaxy A53 an even better value at $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 5G now starts at $600

Amazon is now offering all-time lows on the latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. These unlocked handsets now start at $600 for the 128GB/8GB configuration. That’s down $100 from the usual $700 price tag in order to deliver a match of the best price ever for only the second time. The elevated 256GB/16GB model is also getting in on the savings at $650, stepping up the savings at $150 off the usual $800 price tag. This marks a new Amazon low, but it does match the best price we’ve seen from any retailer for only the second time. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro-naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility and a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package – you can read about it in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

Google Nest Cam Indoor upgrades your Assistant security kit

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Indoor for $79.99 shipped. You’ll also find today’s discount matched over at Best Buy too. Down from $100, this is the third-best discount to date at $20 off. It comes within $5 of our previous mention and within $10 of the best price cut we’ve ever seen from Prime Day. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

All-time low takes $150 off Samsung’s Galaxy A53

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. This 128GB smartphone normally sells for $450 but has now dropped down to $299.99 shipped. The $150 in savings arrives to match the all-time low set only twice before, both back at the very beginning of the year in January. Today’s offer is $50 under previous discounts too. Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of midrange specs, like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing is a 5,000mAh battery, which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]

AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED Review: Inky blacks with incredibly smooth 240Hz [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail comfort and sound [Video]