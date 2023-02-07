OnePlus 11 launches globally for $699 w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, upgraded 50MP camera, more

After hitting Chinese shelves in early-2023, the OnePlus 11 is now officially available in global markets priced at $699.

OnePlus has decided to completely drop the “Pro” version this time around. This helps streamline the lineup and clears up confusion when discussing the OnePlus flagship phones. The device mimics all of the specifications that we saw on the Chinese variant earlier this year.

It comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz 2K AMOLED screen with soft curves on each side. OnePlus is referring to the display as “LTPO 3.0,” and this has a few improvements including improved response times and a 1Hz refresh rate at the lockscreen.

Just like the Chinese model, the OnePlus 11 comes to global regions with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the very heart of the device. This is paired with 8 or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Sadly, despite packing in a 5,000mAh internal cell, OnePlus has removed the wireless charging ability from the OnePlus 11. The firm has chosen to offer increased wired charging speeds for the OnePlus 11 in all global regions. However, 100W charging is not available in the United States. Instead, North American markets will only be able to access 80W wired charging via an in-the-box power brick.

At the rear, the OnePlus 11 will launch in global regions with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 main sensor, 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 portrait lens that enables enhanced image depth effects. The selfie camera is rated at 16-megapixels. The original partnership with Hasselblad includes the OnePlus 11 series, but it’s unsure if this will continue with future flagships.

To accommodate this new system, OnePlus has tweaked the camera layout with a wrap-around system that looks similar to the previous OnePlus 10T but includes a flat circular stainless steel layer which hosts all sensors.

OxygenOS 13.1 based upon Android 13 comes pre-installed on the device with the update schedule recently updated to match Samsung’s promises. This now encompasses four operating system upgrades and five years of bimonthly security patches.

One of the most impressive aspects of the OnePlus 11 is the $699 entry price. This puts the $599 Pixel 7 firmly in the sights of this impressively-specced handset. You’ll be able to purchase from XX February at OnePlus.com and several brick-and-mortar outlets in Titan Black and Eternal Green.

