Samsung Galaxy S23+ now start from $800, Jabra Elite 4 ANC earbuds $70, more

Starting at $800 lows, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23+ smartphones are headlining all of today’s best deals to go alongside Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $70. Both of these discounts are also joined by a chance to save $384 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $800 lows

Amazon is now startng the week by discounting Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23+ smartphones. The deals start with the unlocked 256GB model at $800 in several styles. Down from $1,000, this 20% price cut is landing at the all-time low for only the third time. It comes joined by the elevated 512GB capacity version at $920, down from $1,120 and also matching the Amazon low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model with some specs to match. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $70

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC Earbuds for $70. Down from $100 in four different designs, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save. The 30% discount is matching our previous mention from earlier in the summer as the all-time low, marking only the second time it had dropped this low. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s new Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. We fully explore that and how today’s 30% stack up below the fold.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with $384 discount

Amazon is now beginning to clear out the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. These foldables aren’t all too much different than the new Z Fold 5, and now let you score extra storage for less cash. The unlocked 512GB version now sells for $1,535.99 shipped in two styles and drops from the usual $1,920 price tag. This amounts to $384 in savings and is the second-best price to date – only having been bested by Prime Day back in July. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

While not the latest foldable from Samsung anymore, there is still something to be said for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have the same taller aspect ratio as the newer Z Fold 5. All you’re really missing out on is the upgraded SoC, as well as the redesigned hinge.

