Google Store Black Friday 2023: $799 Pixel 8 Pro, $400 off Pixel Fold, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 13 2023 - 11:25 am PT
19 Comments

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2023 discounts this Thursday (or a full week before Thanksgiving), with Pixel 8 and Fold discounts being the highlight.

Google is discounting the Pixel Fold by $400 to $1,399 for the 256GB model. This is the first major discount for the foldable, which was announced in May and then launched a month later. 

Next up is $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro to start at $799, while the Pixel 8 is $549 after $150 off. Compared to last year, the discount on both phones is $50 more.

Pixel 8 Black Friday

The Pixel 7a is down to $374 after $125 off, and the Pixel Tablet is $100 off to $399

On the wearable front, you can get the original Pixel Watch for $199.99 after an $80 discount, while the Pixel Buds Pro is $80 off at $119.99. (Pixel Buds A-Series is down to $59 after a $40 discount.)

Other deals on Nest smart home products include:

  • $12 off Chromecast with Google TV: $37.99
  • $50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99
  • $120 off Nest Wifi Pro: $279.99

We have the start date — November 16 — but we don’t yet know when these Google Store Black Friday deals will end. They will presumably run until Cyber Monday for quite an extended sale.

