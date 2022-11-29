Google Store Black Friday 2022: Chromecast and Nest deals end Wednesday

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2022 discounts next week, and the highlight is $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro.

Update: The remaining Google Store’s 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals end on Wednesday:

$65 off Nest Hub Max: $164

$50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99

$50 off Nest Audio: $49.99

$29 off Nest Mini: $19.99

$10 off Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $39.99 — Amazon

$10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99

$40 off Nest Thermostat: $89.99

$60 off Nest Learning Thermostat: $179

$60 off Nest Cam (battery): $119.99 — Amazon

$30 off Nest Cam (wired): $69.99 — Amazon

$90 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $189.99 — Amazon

$60 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99 — Amazon

The US Google Store’s Black Friday deals are now live and will be available until November 28 (or 30 for smart home). Meanwhile, the holiday return policy is also live:

All purchases made November 17, 2022, through December 24, 2022, can start a return through January 15, 2023.

Almost everything in the store is discounted. The newer Nest Wifi Pro and wired Doorbell are the main exceptions:

$150 off Pixel 7 Pro: $749 (Google Store) — Amazon

$100 off Pixel 7: $499 — Amazon

$150 off Pixel 6a: $299 — Amazon

$50 off Pixel Watch: $299.99 — Amazon

$50 off Pixel Buds Pro: $149 — Amazon ($40 off)

$35 off Pixel Buds A-Series: $64 — Amazon

$20 off Pixel Stand: $59 — Amazon

$100 off Fitbit Sense 2: $199.95 — Amazon

$80 off Fitbit Versa 4: $149.95 — Amazon

$50 off Fitbit Charge 5: $99.95 — Amazon

$50 off Fitbit Luxe: $79.95 — Amazon

$30 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $69.95 — Amazon

Original 11/7: Google today is previewing the sale that will start on Thursday, November 17. For Black Friday, the Pixel 7 Pro gets discounted to $749 just over a month after the flagship went on sale. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is $100 off to $499, while a “qualifying trade-in” could knock it down to free.

Last year, only the Pixel 5a got officially discounted on the Google Store. Speaking of mid-range phones, the Pixel 6a’s $150 discount to $299 is back next week. You can also find that price (Chalk, “Sold by Amazon.com”) today.

The Pixel Buds A-Series, including the new dark color, are available for $64 after a $35 discount.

Expect more deals to go live next week, which is a full week before Black Friday. The UK, French, German, Australian, and Japanese Google Stores will be hosting similar deals, though sales vary by country.

