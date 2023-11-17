Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at new $1,300 low, Nothing Phone (2) $559, Pixel Tablet, more

The best price ever has arrived on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, thanks to an early Black Friday deal at $1,300. Then there’s the same story on the Nothing Phone (2) at $559, which is also at its the best price ever. Just don’t forget about the Google Pixel Tablet as it falls to the $399 all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees early Black Friday deal

The early Black Friday deals are going live, and Amazon is setting the pace on the Android side of the savings by offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now selling the unlocked 256GB foldable for $1,300, you’re looking at $500 in savings. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate and marks a new all-time low in the process. It’s $200 under our last mention and, on top of being the best discount ever, is also undercutting the Pixel Fold price cut by another $100. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Nothing just announced Phone (2) will be getting iMessage, now it’s $559

Nothing is the talk of the town this week with the announcement it’ll be bringing iMessage to its Nothing Phone (2) next year. That makes today’s discount particularly relevant, as the new unlocked smartphone drops to $559 shipped. This is $140 off the usual $699 price tag, marking a new all-time low. It’s only the second price cut so far and clocks in at $70 below our previous mention. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid midrange smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low

A new all-time low is here on the recently released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499, but it is now clocking in at $100 off for the first time. Our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the month had it selling for $10 more, and now it’s dropping that extra cash to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. We explore the whole experience below, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

