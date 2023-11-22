Best Android Black Friday 2023 deals: Galaxy S23, Pixel 7a/8, One Plus, and more

This is the place to find all of the best Black Friday deals on Samsung and Google smartphones as well as the latest smartphones from Motorola, One Plus, and more. New lows are abound on much of the best new releases from the biggest names in the Android space, including everything from Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 models to the the latest flip and fold handsets. We will be updating this hub throughout Thanksgiving Week and into the weekend ahead of Cyber Monday with all of the deepest deals as they go live. But many of the most notable official offers are already up for grabs and you’ll find the best of them waiting down below.

Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable with Black Friday discount to $374

If you’re still not sold on the Pixel 8/Pro deals from earlier in the early Black Friday savings event, then Google’s latest affordable handset might just be the better buy. Over at Amazon, you can score the Google Pixel 7a for $374 shipped. It’s down from the usual $499 going rate and marking the best discount to date for only the second time. Those $125 in savings allow this to match the all-time low while doubling down on the smartphone’s budget-friendly build. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $900 low, more from $700

Following up the foldable price cuts, Amazon is now marking down Samsung’s flagship smartphones with the best prices yet on the Galaxy S23 collection. The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is taking the spotlight at $899.99 shipped, dropping down from $1,200 for only the second time. It’s $300 off, beating previous discounts by $100, and matching the all-time low. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 5

The early Black Friday deals are going live, and Amazon is setting the pace on the Android side of the savings by offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now selling the unlocked 256GB foldable for $1,299.99 shipped, you’re looking at $500 in savings. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate and marking a new all-time low in the process. It’s $200 under our last mention, and on top of being the best discount ever, is also undercutting the Pixel Fold price cut by another $100. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

Amazon is now also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799.99. This is $200 off the usual $1,000 price tag and delivering the best price we’ve seen to date as a match of the all-time low. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $919.99. That’s also $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag and marking the best discount yet. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

More Samsung Black Friday deals:

Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts

Black Friday 2023 pricing has now arrived on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $799 shipped. It lands from the usual $999 price tag with $200 in savings attached, while making its debut as the first and only price cut we’ve seen. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review and you’ll find a deal on Pixel 8 below.

The Google Pixel 8 is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $549 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $150 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being the only offer we’ve seen so far. Not to mention, it’s also the advertised Black Friday discount, so you can lock-in your order now ahead of time.

Pixel Fold is Google’s first-ever foldable, now at new lows from $1,399

This year’s Black Friday Google Pixel Fold discount has entered the chat. If you’re looking for something more premium than the Pixel 8/Pro models seeing their first price cuts today, then the company’s first foldable is surely worth a look. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now drops down to $1,399 shipped on Amazon, where it falls from the usual $1,799 price tag. This is $400 off, and the expected Thanksgiving Week discount. You can also step up to the 512GB model at $1,519.

More Google Black Friday deals:

And even more Android Black Friday smartphone deals: