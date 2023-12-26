Google’s new Pixel Fold smartphone is $350 off, Anker chargers from $16, Jabra earbuds, more

End-of-the-year savings are here on Google’s new Pixel Fold smartphone, with a $350 discount landing to go alongside Jabra’s latest earbuds. We’re also tracking tons of Anker charging gear on sale from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $350 off Google’s new Pixel Fold smartphone

An end-of-the-year discount has arrived on the Google Pixel Fold. Right now, at Amazon, the unlocked 256GB smartphone sells for $1,449 shipped. It’s down from $1,799, and this discount amounts to one of the first chances to save as well as the second-best discount yet. Today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings and comes within $50 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday, making it a great way to start off the new year with a new handset without having to pay full price. Head below for more on the Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package – you can learn all about it in our hands-on review.

Jabra’s latest earbuds see end-of-the-year deals

Best Buy is now offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $200. Available in four different styles, today’s offer drops from the usual $250 going rate. It matches the all-time low for one of the first times and marks one of the only markdowns we’ve seen so far. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review or just head below for a quick rundown on what to expect. We also break down the rest of the Jabra earbuds lineup, which is on sale, to go alongside the Elite 10.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Anker charging gear on sale from $16

Anker, via its official Amazon storefront, is launching a new post-Christmas sale today that marks down an assortment of charging gear. Perfect for supplementing the shiny new devices you unwrapped under the tree this past holiday weekend or just for refreshing your setup into the new year, there are tons of deals starting from $16. Today’s sale comes packed with charging gear for around the home, as well as for taking with you in your bag. You can shop the entire sale right here or go check out our favorites below.

