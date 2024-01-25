OnePlus 12R from $370, Galaxy S24 series pre-order deals, Motorola wireless Android Auto adapter $61, more

As launch day for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series inches closer, Best Buy is stepping in to offer some of the best pre-order deals around with $120 off and bonus $150 credits. The pre-order savings also continue over to the OnePlus 12R from $370 or less, which joins Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter at $61. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy offers even better Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders

If Samsung’s own first-party pre-orders haven’t sold you on the new Galaxy S24 series, then Best Buy’s promotions just might. The retailer is stepping in ahead of launch to offer some even more compelling deals on all three of the new smartphones. Right now you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,300, with the elevated 512GB capacity clocking in at the same price as the 256GB model. It includes $120 in savings as you’ll find direct from Samsung, but also a $150 gift card to spend on future purchases. That saves you $270 off your new handset, with elevated trade-in rates scoring you an extra $750 in cash back. Head below for more.

Alongside the Ultra flagship, you can also score much of the same extra storage and gift card promos with the Galaxy S24 and its larger S24+ counterpart. Each of these new handsets feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and focus on AI tech, just in smaller packages than the 6.8-inch smartphone we detailed above. Here’s a breakdown of the savings for each.

Galaxy S24: $800 (Reg. $860) Includes a $50 Best Buy gift card

(Reg. $860) Galaxy S24+: $1,000 (Reg. $1,120) Includes a $150 Best Buy gift card

(Reg. $1,120)

OnePlus 12R starts from $370 or less

The new OnePlus 12R will be shipping in the beginning half of next month, and the pre-order deals are here to help make this affordable flagship an even better value. Right now, you can drop the price down to $469.99 shipped when you apply code TECH30 at checkout. That’s $30 off the $500 MSRP it was just announced with, and just the start to the savings. Trading in any smartphone will get you at least $100 off, while more recent devices will get you upwards of $450 in credit towards the new release. That lets you walk away for $370 or less. We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

The new OnePlus 12R arrives as the little sibling to the standard OnePlus 12, delivering a more midrange experience centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. There’s 12GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on the base model, which is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter is down to $61

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $60.96 shipped. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over a year, besting our previous mention from the holidays last year by an extra $0.50. You’ll save 33% in the process, as well. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with some extra savings that makes it an even better value. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $55 price tag.

