More Reddit ads will start looking a whole lot like regular posts

Reddit has announced a new ad format that will make ads look much like normal posts in your feed.

In a post today, Reddit has revealed “Free-Form Ads.” This format will allow advertisers to craft ads for Reddit that look very similar like regular posts on the site, complete with upvotes and comments. Reddit says that for some brands already testing the format, click-through rates jump by 28%.

Advertisers like Just Eat Takeaway, Kraft Heinz and Leica are among the brands already driving upper funnel results through free-form ads. In our early testing, we’ve seen free-form ads outperform all other ad types in average click through rate (CTR) by 28%, as well as increased community engagement when comments are enabled.

The new format is already live for some, and can be expected to show up more frequently.

The only way to notice that the post you’re seeing is an ad is by seeing the “Promoted” banner that appears next to the username in faint text, as a post from TechCrunch shows.

More on Social:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram