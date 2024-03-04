Google on how Meta sped up its Android 14 app updates

Google shared a case study of sorts today on how Meta was able to improve Android app development internally.

Meta formed an “Android OS Readiness Program” following the launch of Android 11 given “challenges with existing features, such as Chat Heads, and with new requirements, like scoped storage integration.”

Fixing these issues was complicated by slow developer tooling adoption and a decentralized app strategy.

With Android 12, it took Meta apps “seven to nine months” to target the latest version of the OS. Last year, it only took one to two months after the Android 14 AOSP release for Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

…by automating and simplifying their SDK release process, Meta was able to cut rollout time from three weeks to under three hours, enhancing cooperation between individual app teams by providing immediate access to the latest SDKs and allowing for rapid testing of new OS features.

Last year, Meta compiled apps against each Android 14 Beta and performed “automated and smoke tests to proactively identify potential issues.”

“For example, with partial media permissions, Meta’s extensive experimentation with permission flows ensured “users felt informed about the change and in control over their privacy settings,” while maximizing the app’s media-sharing functionality.”

“… Meta was able to seamlessly adopt new Android 14 features, like Foreground Service types and send timely feedback and bug reports to the Android team, contributing to improvements in the OS.”

End users that immediately upgrade to the latest version of Android benefit from a “smooth day-one experience.” They also benefit from the latest OS features, with Google particularly touting Ultra HDR image support in Instagram.

Google previously touted Meta’s use of Jetpack Compose to speed up the UI development of Threads. The app was built “from scratch using Compose because it would enable us to move faster than refactoring a large application like Instagram,” which uses Views. In all, 90% of Threads is built using Compose, including the activity feed, navigation, search, profiles, onboarding page, shared element transitions, media viewer, and settings.

Google wants other developers to do the same, especially with the Android 15 Preview underway and the priority window for API feedback open.