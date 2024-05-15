 Skip to main content

Xbox Cloud Gaming rolls out mouse and keyboard support in beta [U]

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | May 15 2024 - 8:56 am PT
3 Comments
xbox cloud

The web version of Xbox Cloud Gaming has lacked mouse and keyboard support until today. The company is enabling mouse and keyboard support in open beta.

Update 5/15: Following the initial announcement in March, Microsoft is adding a few more games to keyboard and mouse support. See below for the additions.

A lot of users who want to play Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud will generally do so through the native Xbox app. From there, all of the games the company has released through the cloud are available and compatible with your hardware. However, cloud games through browsers like Google Chrome haven’t been able to take advantage of keyboard and mouse input, rendering them effectively useless on PC.

Today, Xbox Insider announced that mouse and keyboard input is now available through supported browsers for certain games in the cloud. Currently, it looks as though those supported outlets are Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. From Xbox’s cloud site, users will be able to play from PC or Chromebook using a browser, if they choose to do so.

While the feature is freely available to subscribers, it must be enabled. Xbox notes that users can click their profile photo from the cloud site and enable “Preview features” in the settings. From there, certain games will recognize mouse and keyboard input.

It’s also worth mentioning that this doesn’t apply to every cloud title just yet.

The Xbox cloud games will also need to be in fullscreen mode for the keyboard and mouse to work properly.

Update 5/15: Supported titles now include:

  • ARK Survival Evolved
  • Atomic Heart
  • Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – Remastered
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Doom 64
  • Fortnite (browser only)
  • Gears Tactics
  • Grounded
  • Halo Infinite
  • High on Life
  • House Flipper
  • Inkulinati (Game Preview)
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Norco
  • Pentiment
  • Quake
  • Quake 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • State of Decay 2
  • Terraria
  • The Sims 4
  • Valheim (Game Preview)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Xbox Game Streaming

Xbox Game Streaming

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing