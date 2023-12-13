 Skip to main content

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, & Quest Pro [Video]

Dec 13 2023
Available starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is heading to VR on the Meta Quest series.

Microsoft and Meta announced alongside the debut of the Meta Quest 3 that cloud gaming would come to the company’s VR headsets, and that app is now live today in beta. The Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Meta Quest supports Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro, though it does require the latest software update.

Meta explains in a blog post:

That’s right, the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)* app is now available on Meta Quest! 💚 Now, anyone with a Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro headset, the latest Quest software update, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, a supported controller, and a high-speed internet connection can download the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) app from the Meta Quest Store and stream hundreds of high-quality games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on a massive virtual 2D display—no console or TV required.

On Meta Quest 3 and Quest Pro, the Xbox Cloud Gaming app can be used with full color Passthrough so you can still see your surroundings while streaming games.

But, notably, you can’t play using the Quest’s usual controllers. You’ll also need to pair a compatible game controller, which includes an Xbox controller, DualShock 4 (from PS5), or a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The DualSense controller from PS5 will be supported soon.

