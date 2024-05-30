Spotify for Android has finally fixed its app icon after five years

Spotify is rolling out an update on Android that ditches the border on its app icon, bringing back a normal icon five years after it was changed.

For a long time, Spotify’s app icon on Android was a circle that used the Spotify logo as the entire icon. But, back in 2019, that was updated to include a black border around the icon, a change that was made for the sake of adaptive icons that could change their shape.

It was a change that made sense, but looked pretty silly if your phone used circular icons. It also looked pretty bad following changes to Android Auto that left the Spotify icon tiny compared to other app icons.

But, as adaptive icons have pretty much faded away from Android, Spotify has finally “fixed” the icon.

With the latest update, v8.9.44.368 (as first noted by Will Sattelberg at Android Police), Spotify has started rolling out an updated Android icon that ditches that black border. On devices with a circular icon shape, like Pixel, the icon now appears with the Spotify logo taking up the entire footprint. It works in both unthemed and themed icons, though the themed version doesn’t fit in with other icons quite as well.

But, notably, this change only applies on devices using circular icons. If you have a device, like a Samsung Galaxy, that uses another shape for its icons, the icon will bring back the black border as needed.

It’s a smart change on Spotify’s part, and probably should have been the case from the beginning.

Your move YouTube Music.

