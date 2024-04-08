 Skip to main content

Spotify adds new ‘AI Playlist’ feature that uses text prompts [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 8 2024 - 9:50 am PT
1 Comment

Rolling out now in beta, Spotify is launching a new “AI Playlist” feature that uses text prompts to build a playlist based on a user’s description.

Joining in on the generative AI trend, Spotify’s new “AI Playlist” feature uses a user’s text prompt to create a playlist. Spotify offers a couple of examples including “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug” and “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season.”

Once the playlist is created, you can adjust what songs are in it, and even ask the AI to tweak the selection with requests such as “more pop” and “less upbeat.”

Spotify explains:

Starting with users on Android and iOS devices in the United Kingdom and Australia, creating a new playlist with AI Playlist is as simple as typing a unique prompt into the chat. Looking for “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”? AI Playlist has you covered.

For the time being, though, Spotify is releasing this feature in a region-limited beta. AI Playlist is, for now, only available in the UK and Australia, and only for Premium subscribers.

More on Spotify:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.