Spotify adds new ‘AI Playlist’ feature that uses text prompts [Video]

Rolling out now in beta, Spotify is launching a new “AI Playlist” feature that uses text prompts to build a playlist based on a user’s description.

Joining in on the generative AI trend, Spotify’s new “AI Playlist” feature uses a user’s text prompt to create a playlist. Spotify offers a couple of examples including “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug” and “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season.”

Once the playlist is created, you can adjust what songs are in it, and even ask the AI to tweak the selection with requests such as “more pop” and “less upbeat.”

Spotify explains:

Starting with users on Android and iOS devices in the United Kingdom and Australia, creating a new playlist with AI Playlist is as simple as typing a unique prompt into the chat. Looking for “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”? AI Playlist has you covered.

For the time being, though, Spotify is releasing this feature in a region-limited beta. AI Playlist is, for now, only available in the UK and Australia, and only for Premium subscribers.

