What’s new in the June 2024 Google System Updates

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 5 2024 - 3:35 pm PT
google play services

The monthly “Google System Release Notes” primarily detail what’s new in Play services, Play Store, and Play system update across Android phones/tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, Auto, and PC. Some features apply to end users, while others are aimed at developers.

The following first-party apps comprise the “Google System”:

A feature appearing in the changelog does not mean it’s widely available. Some capabilities take months to fully launch.

As of June 5, there’s nothing too notable or specific. 

Android WebView v126 (2024-06-05)

  • Improvements to security and privacy and updates for bug fixes.
  • New developer features for Google & 3rd party app developers to support functionality related to displaying web content in their apps.

Important: Some features may be experimental and available to certain users.

Google Play services v24.22 (2024-06-05)

Device Connectivity

  • [Phone] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services.

Wallet

  • [Phone] With this new feature, you’ll be able to use Android Setup Wizard to set up non-card payment methods.

Google Play Store v41.3 (2024-06-03)

  • [Phone] Subscription benefits may appear in search results and app store listings.
