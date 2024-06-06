Here’s what our readers say about buying Samsung’s first-gen Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring is a cool entry into a new wearable market for Samsung, but there are early signs some users may hold off on buying the Galaxy Ring – at least, for now. Here’s what our readers said.

Even though Samsung hasn’t officially released the Galaxy Ring to the public, there isn’t a lot about the design that we don’t know. The company debuted the ring in a private setting during MWC 2024, and we got a pretty good look at the first generation Galaxy Ring’s design.

As for the surrounding details, we’re still mostly in the dark. There have been rumors that Samsung will showcase a lineup of ring sizes and colors, which can be corroborated by the private showing. There have also been rumors that Samsung will implement a subscription fee for users, landing somewhere around the $6 mark. With that, it’s expected that those with a Galaxy Phone will see the full benefit of the ring, as Samsung tends to enhance feature sets for those with devices on One UI.

Another piece of information you can add to the “we don’t know” pile is the price. Some leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Ring will cost somewhere around $300, which isn’t far from what competitors keep their inventory at.

With all of that in mind, we turned it over to you, the readers. We posed the question, “Are you going to buy the Galaxy Ring?” to gauge interest in Samsung’s newest venture. The results were interesting and a bit surprising, to be honest. We were expecting that even with its expected but unconfirmed flaws prior to release, most would have their heart set on getting Samsung’s first device. That was not the case.

The graph above paints a clear picture; most readers will either outright not buy the Galaxy Ring or wait for reviews that showcase every aspect of the wearable. The latter option could be considered a belated answer, as reviews might point some in the direction of buying Samsung’s smart ring.

Some also mentioned that there should have been an option that read, “Not if there’s a subscription.” In hindsight, that would have been a great addition to the poll! A subscription is definitely a barrier for most, especially considering Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup doesn’t require a monthly fee, even with its health tracking features.

The Oura Ring is a good product, but hard to justify for some at $6 per month after buying a $300+ ring. We originally thought Sasmung would be an easier option for those in the market because of the current entry fee, but it looks like the company may be following the same path.

A small 8% of users indicated that they’d rather use a smartwatch. The Galaxy Ring will likely offer a hefty set of metric tracking tools, but it’s also interesting to note that Samsung still wants you to use the Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy Ring to combine data. This infers that the Galaxy Watch will not be replaced by the ring. Or, at the very least, Samsung is using this as a tactic to sell more of each.

Out of all who answered, 30.6% answered with a “Yes.” It’s hard to make the argument that the Galaxy Ring will be a bad product. Samsung has a strong track record of developing hardware that works well. If it also comes with small bells and whistles like the Galaxy Watch does, that might mean much more of an incentive to users who want more functionality beyond health tracking.

Thye Galaxy Ring is expected to be released sometime around August, though it seems Samsung isn’t exactly sure if that will happen.