Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Ring [Gallery]

After a teaser earlier this year, Samsung is showing off the Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC 2024. We were able to get a quick look at the upcoming health-focused wearable and pick up a few tidbits on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring won’t be coming out for a while yet but the company is giving a first look at the product in Barcelona this week and, technically, “unveiling” the product more formally.

Samsung explains:

As a new addition to our wearables portfolio, Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night. With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform. The launch of Galaxy Ring is just one of Samsung’s many initiatives that exemplifies this and delivers on our vision of improving the health and wellness of billions, starting at home, with you.

While we, unfortunately, weren’t about to get an opportunity to try the device on, we did get to take a quick look at Samsung’s booth.

Galaxy Ring comes in three colors – silver, black, and gold. All three have a slick polished finish, almost a mirror on the silver and gold models. Just based on this first look, I’d certainly go for the black, and I do feel this particular shade of gold is a bit gaudy, but I do really hope Samsung expands color choices and maybe offers other finishes for the metal.

Each will be available in a total of nine sizes. These are categorized into small, medium, large, and extra-large, with two available of each, and three available for small. Presumably, when the Galaxy Ring goes on sale, Samsung will relate these sizes to traditional ring sizing. Samsung told The Verge that sizes range from 5 to 13 and also mentioned the wearable will support a new Samsung Health feature called “My Vitality Score” which will also come to Galaxy Watch (only when paired to Galaxy S24) alongside other health tracking (heart rate, sleep, cycle, and more).

The hardware looks like a normal ring from the outside, but inside is where you can see the smarts.

There’s a contact space for charging pins, and a heart rate sensor visible that very slightly juts out from the inner circle. It looks to be a more subtle implementation compared to something like Oura’s smart ring.

Again, we weren’t allowed to try on the device, but the hardware looks incredibly promising even behind the glass. Samsung hasn’t confirmed a direct release date, but July is the current expectation.

Are you interested in the Galaxy Ring?

More from MWC 2024:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram