Free Google Photos Magic Editor widely rolling out on Pixel, Samsung

In mid-May, Google Photos started rolling out a free version of Magic Editor to all users and it’s now seeing wider availability on Android devices.

Magic Editor lets you move, resize, or erase parts — it’s better than Magic Eraser in some cases — of an image. You can also apply contextual background presets like Sky, Golden hour, and Stylized. “Tap, circle, or brush to select,” while you can be more precise by zooming in.

Once available on your device, going to edit in Google Photos will reveal a new pulsating button in the bottom-left corner. Google advertises Magic Editor as a “new way to edit” that’s still in its “early stages.”

It originally launched on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in October after being announced at I/O 2023. Before this year’s conference, Google announced that it would be available for all Google Photos users. However, it would be limited to 10 Magic Editor library saves per month. You need to subscribe to Google One Premium (2 TB) for $9.99 per month to get more. Pixel users get unlimited edits.

Last month, we saw it roll out to older Google phones. As of today, we’re seeing wide Magic Editor availability on Samsung devices, while it’s possibly appearing for other OEMs as well. Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Photos (6.85).

It’s also available on every Pixel device we checked, including a Pixel 6 Pro. This is the case on both free Google Accounts and those subscribed to Google One. It’s not yet appearing in Google Photos for iOS.

In addition to Magic Editor, the following Google Photos AI tools are now free (and have no monthly restrictions):

In Tools tab: Magic Eraser, Unblur, Portrait blur, Portrait light

tab: Magic Eraser, Unblur, Portrait blur, Portrait light Suggestions : Sky suggestions

: Sky suggestions Adjust : Color pop, HDR effect

: Color pop, HDR effect Cinematic photos

Styles in collage editor

Video effects