This is the first Google TV smart monitor from Asus [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 9 2024 - 2:13 pm PT
At Computex 2024 this week, Asus announced the first Google TV monitor with the 27-inch ZenScreen Smart MS27UC.

The Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC has a 4K (3840×2160) IPS panel and “front-output” 5 W Harman Kardon speakers, but you’ll also find a headphone jack on the back. Asus touts “ultra-thin display bezels and small-footprint stand” with a silver finish.

A fun aspect is storage space/shelf behind the display where you can store a keyboard, mouse, and included remote for Google TV, specifically Android 11. That controller looks to feature a microphone for voice input. It’s unclear what chipset this monitor is powered by.

With embedded Google TV* and an included remote control, you can easily load up apps from the Google Play Store and watch content from your favorite streaming platforms.

*Android 11 version

  • Asus Google TV monitor
  • Asus Google TV monitor
  • Asus Google TV monitor

On the software front, there’s also a “Multi-Platform Live Streaming app” from Asus to broadcast to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and other services simultaneously.

There’s a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 port, as well as USB-C (PD 90 W) and two USB-A ports on the right side. Other specs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and “wireless screen-mirroring with Miracast support.”

We’re not seeing pricing and availability details yet on this Asus Google TV monitor.

This follows Google TV coming to Xgimi projectors earlier this year at CES.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

